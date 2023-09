EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The St Jude Walk/Run is taking place on Sunday at Bosse Field beginning at 11 a.m.

The Kid’s Dash begins at 11:35 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 11:45 a.m.

The full walk/run begins at noon. There will also be Art Tents and a family fun zone with a 360 degree photo booth.

