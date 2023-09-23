Birthday Club
Meth found within ‘easy reach’ of 4-year-old during traffic stop in Owensboro

(KTTC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges after police say he had suspected methamphetamine inside his car while driving with a small child.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office spotted a Chevy Impala leaving a known drug trafficking area.

The deputy noted several “equipment violations” and pulled over the car, according to a report.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy suspected criminal activity and asked to search the car, to which the driver agreed.

The deputy says they found suspected methamphetamine inside the car during the search.

The drugs were reportedly within an “easy reach” of a 4-year-old child the driver was watching over.

The driver, 27-year-old Joseph Gozalez, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Improper Equipment and License to be in Possession.

Deputies say the child was released into the custody of their mother.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

