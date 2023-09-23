Mayoral candidates talk topics from low-income housing to rats during debate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than two months from Election Day, the race to be Evansville’s next mayor is heating up.

Two out of three of the mayor candidates, Michael Daugherty and Stephanie Terry, faced a room full of people at a town hall debate hosted by the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus.

Topics ranged from diversity in the city to low-income housing to the rat problem.

Each candidate was asked a series of questions and both Daugherty and Terry were given two minutes to answer.

Those questions were asked 14 News’ own Jordan Yaney, he was moderating the discussion.

The third mayor candidate, Natalie Rascher, didn’t make it.

In a statement from her, she says she was invited to the debate but was never sent confirmation details.

As for the two who were there, one question they were asked was what criteria they would look for in a police and fire chief.

”Number one, someone that shares the same vison I do in terms of community policing. I’m also looking for someone that is open minded and is open to looking at innovative ideas and things that have worked in other cities that we can replicate in our own scale,” Terry answered.

“I’ve been the only candidate since day one of my campaign that said I will remove both chiefs of police and chief of fire. When I look for the next police chief or the next fire chief, I’m going to create a group that’s going to interview anyone and everyone that wants to apply. There are going to be no requirements initially to come and interview,” Daugherty answered.

Election Day is November 7.

