Man who shot Owensboro police officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials say a Rockport man has reached a plea deal after shooting a police officer back in May of 2022.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Daviess County Bruce Kuegel, the man, later identified as Bronson Anderson, plead guilty in September to several felony charges.

Officials say Anderson’s sentencing is on October 31. The Commonwealth attorney recommends 35 years as his sentence.

Anderson agreed to the sentence as part of the plea, but hasn’t been officially sentenced yet.

Officials say Anderson has been charged with 10 for armed robbery, 20 for the two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and 5 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

