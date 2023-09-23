Birthday Club
Main Street Food and Beverages hosts 90s themed event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Main Street Food and Beverages hosted their first themed event of the year on Friday.

The establishment wanted the community to come out to experience what they have to offer with a 90s themed event.

There were several food stands out there such as Downtown Grill, Nomod and Burrito Express Mexican Grill.

Downtown Grill owner Jeff Wheeler says these type of events is something that people always look forward too.

“People look for the decade theme events and that was something that since Main Street Food and Beverage just opened a couple of months ago that was something I definitely wanted to bring in here as an event I think a lot of people respond well to that so I wanted to attract more business to let them know we are here.”

The next event will be sometime in October with a Halloween theme.

