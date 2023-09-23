Firefighters battling fuel tanker fire in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and other first responding agencies are on scene of a large fuel tanker fire in Warrick County.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on eastbound I-64 near the 49 mile marker, according to dispatch.

Dispatch officials confirm the fire is under control as of 7:45 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicates fire agencies from other counties have been requested to the scene.

We’re told the eastbound lanes of I-64 are now back open; however, westbound I-64 is still shut down at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated online with more details as they come.

