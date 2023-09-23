Birthday Club
Fall Festival taking shape as preparation continues

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about one week away from Evansville’s biggest autumn event - the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival!

Earlier, community members were out at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Avenue cleaning in preparation for the festival.

The staging area is now full of games, food booths and rides, which will be set up closer to the festival’s opening day in a few weeks.

The West Side Nut Club is sharing updates on their Facebook page.

The Fall Festival runs October 2 - 8. Click here for more information.

