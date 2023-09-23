Birthday Club
Crews called to fire outside Owensboro airport late Friday night

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department made a late night run yesterday after a fire started just outside the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Fire officials say they were called to the structure fire on the 3100 block of Airpark Drive around 11:40 p.m.

According to OFD, the fire was found in the facility’s air filtering system. Officials say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“Personnel were able to mitigate the incident quickly to minimize lost production time for the facility,” says a fire department spokesperson on social media.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

