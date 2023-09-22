‘We just need the public’s help’: City Leaders respond to rat problem in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The issue has been going on for nearly a decade if you ask most folks in the Tepe Park Neighborhood.

City officials say it’s a two-way street, and while they bait the sewers, community members need to do their part.

One Tepe Park woman says she tried to fight an outbreak in her home but was too late.

“They gave it to me, I put it down,” Geneva Hicks said. “First night, gone. And it just got worse and worse.”

Rats and mice seem to have been an ongoing community issue for years.

[PREVIOUS: ‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation]

“I’m embarrassed to say but yeah, I would assume we have hundreds,” Hicks said. “I really think it’s that bad.”

Residents tell us they’ve complained to the city but have seen no work being done to help.

We brought those claims to the city, and Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says that’s not the case. He says the city has been baiting the city sewers since Mayor Winnecke took office.

“Baiting the sewers is really that last resort to try to control it,” Schaefer said. “But being proactive is something we need help from property owners. The more we can do, we’re ready and willing. We just need the public’s help.”

Schaefer and code enforcement officer Ryan Embry says homeowners need to be proactive about keeping up with the maintenance of their homes.

“There are reasons these pests are where they are,” Embry said.

Embry says homeowners shouldn’t rely on pest control agencies solely to solve the issue. He says preventative maintenance, such as securing your trash, patching up any points of entry in your home, and mowing your lawn can keep the situation at bay.

But those who tried those avenues in the neighborhood say it didn’t matter.

“Once you think you’ve got it down and they quiet up a little bit, next thing you know they’re all over the place,” Hicks said.

Hicks lived in her home on Adams Avenue for over a decade.

Three years ago, rats made their way into her home when street work was happening. The tables turned on Hicks, who eventually was kicked out of her own home by the critters in her walls.

“They were so bad, you couldn’t come in the door without hearing, it sounded like crowds,” Hicks said. “I couldn’t stay here anymore.”

Squatters and rats have left Geneva Hicks’ home in shambles, a home she hasn’t been back into in a year. She’s been left homeless to sleep in her van, taking care of herself and her son, who has special needs.

“Until I know I can get an exterminator in here,” Hicks said. “Right now, I can’t afford that.”

She says she has nowhere to go, as she says the homeless shelters refused to take in her son and her.

“I’ve gotten more help from outside of Evansville than inside of Evansville,” Hicks said.

She says she’s tried to sell the home, but the value plummets once folks learn of the problem inside the walls. She doesn’t know where to turn to next.

“People who come to look at the house won’t make it past the foyer because of the rats,” Hicks said.

Hicks says she’s been applying to different programs to help her out, but she hasn’t been able to find her footing since she left the home.

City leaders say they’re hoping to work with more neighborhood associations to encourage cleanups and education on how to take care of these rodent problems.

They encourage residents to reach out to code enforcement for free bait if they have problems, and to also contact their neighborhood associations, who have working relationships with city leaders.

