Warrick County deputies go viral with ‘This or That’ challenge

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Good Cop or Bad Cop? Donuts or Fruit & Veggies? Coffee or Energy Drinks?

Those are just some of the questions Warrick County Sheriff deputies chose between that helped them find internet stardom.

The sheriff’s office posted the “This or That” video on their Facebook reel Tuesday, giving deputies the opportunity to show off their personalities while picking between two choices.

After only three days, the video has blown up and received a whopping 1.5 million views.

Social media representative Sienna Crews tells us the video also helped the sheriff’s office gain more than 27,000 new followers in just one day.

“I did say to the guys when we were making our content that I hope they go viral. And they deserve it too, they’re such a great group,” she says. “Making videos with them made me smile and laugh so much - which is the type of thing that makes me love my job.”

You can watch the viral video by clicking the link above.

