Two-day rape trial ends with guilty verdict in Hopkins Co.

Ronnie Duvall
Ronnie Duvall(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man will serve 20 years in jail after a two-day rape trial ended with a guilty verdict.

According to a release, that trial began on Wednesday, September 20.

A jury returned a verdict finding Ronnie Duvall guilty of rape of a victim under 12 years old, sodomy of a victim under 12 years old, and sodomy of a victim under 14 years old.

Officials say a jury recommend a sentence of life in prison on the first-degree rape charge, 50 years on the first-degree sodomy charge, and 10 years on the second-degree sodomy charge.

A release shows Duvall must serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Officials say formal sentencing will be held on November 13, 2023 in the Hopkins County Circuit Court.

