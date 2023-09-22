Two-day rape trial ends with guilty verdict in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man will serve 20 years in jail after a two-day rape trial ended with a guilty verdict.

According to a release, that trial began on Wednesday, September 20.

A jury returned a verdict finding Ronnie Duvall guilty of rape of a victim under 12 years old, sodomy of a victim under 12 years old, and sodomy of a victim under 14 years old.

Officials say a jury recommend a sentence of life in prison on the first-degree rape charge, 50 years on the first-degree sodomy charge, and 10 years on the second-degree sodomy charge.

A release shows Duvall must serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Officials say formal sentencing will be held on November 13, 2023 in the Hopkins County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.