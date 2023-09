GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to our week five Touchdown Live Player of the Week, Gibson Southern Quarterback Tanner Boyd. The Titan signal-caller had an excellent game against Southridge, passing for 122 yards and rushing for 104 yards. He had two touchdowns and led his squad to a 38-10 victory.

