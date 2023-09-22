Birthday Club
Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say the southbound twin bridge is going down to one lane.

This will start Monday, September 25, and last through mid-November.

Officials say this is part of a bi-yearly inspection.

They say this inspection will involve removing paint on the bridge and testing welds throughout.

Drivers should expect delays and backup over the next two months.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

