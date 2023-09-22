Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say the southbound twin bridge is going down to one lane.

This will start Monday, September 25, and last through mid-November.

Officials say this is part of a bi-yearly inspection.

They say this inspection will involve removing paint on the bridge and testing welds throughout.

Drivers should expect delays and backup over the next two months.

