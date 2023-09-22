Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday

A shortage of referees has forced several high schools in Massachusetts to move the traditional Friday night football games to Thursdays. (Source: WBZ)
By Brandon Truitt, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Ma. (WBZ) – A shortage of referees has forced several high schools in Massachusetts to move the traditional Friday night football games to Thursdays.

Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the organization has lost 1,000 officials since the pandemic, down from 5,800.

The loss has created a logistical nightmare for athletic directors trying to get games covered.

Medford is just one city that found a solution by moving the games to Thursday.

“I think it impacts the fans showing up. The stands seem a little light with the games on a Thursday,” Medford resident Mike Ghene said.

While early retirement during the pandemic and mediocre pay contribute to the shortage, many referees said poor parent and fan behavior have pushed several of them out of the game.

“I like being around here. It’s fun. It’s a really fun sport to officiate,” said Jack Walsh, who has been a high school football referee for 35 years.

Walsh said he’s seen it all and admits cases of parents behaving badly start to add up.

“We have some court cases with some of the abuse things from parents, fans and different things like that,” Walsh said. “And it is tough to get people to come out here to officiate the game because of that.”

The MIAA said this shortage is hitting all sports, not just football. They have a massive recruiting effort underway to add to the ranks.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Chevy Chase hosting special screening of Christmas Vacation in Evansville
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Workers across the country and across industries have been organizing, and in many cases,...
'Summer of Strikes': Labor organizing makes a comeback
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety