Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others