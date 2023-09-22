Owensboro racers invited to soap box derby invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Owensboro natives have been selected to race in the United States Soap Box Derby Racing Invitational.

Over 60 racers sent resumes in for the 5th annual event. Of the five selected from Owensboro, three of them are siblings - Brayden, Carsyn and Addison Locher.

Their father Stephen Locher says the invitational is one of the “big three” in derby racing and is notoriously hard to get invited to.

”The competition is pretty stiff, so just to be selected to this race is a huge honor. We are pretty blessed every year that we’ve been selected to do it. So yeah it’s pretty difficult to get in to,” he says.

Over 60 racers sent in resumes to he United States Derby Racing Invitational, which will take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee over Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.