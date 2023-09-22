New roof returns to St. Joseph Catholic Church after tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been six months since a tornado hit Vanderburgh County taking the roof off of a local church.

Looking at the church now, you can see a roof.

Although there’s more repairs to be done on the inside.

Now six months later, the pastor of the church, Father Gene Shroeder says through this process, he’s learned patience.

“A lot of that outside stuff is done, now we’re focusing here on the inside. And as always when you’re doing something like this it’s like ‘well now if you’re doing this, you might as well do this’ There still is a lot of work to be done and of course we want to make sure the work we do is done well,” Shroeder said.

He said they’re trying not to put a timeline on when the church will be finished.

“It’ll get done when it’s done,” Shroeder said.

