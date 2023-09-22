Birthday Club
More than $300,000 worth of marijuana found in Henderson home, police say

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A large scale drug investigation has led police to an enormous amount of marijuana, according to the Henderson Joint Take Force.

On Thursday, officers with the task force and Kentucky State Police say they conducted a search warrant of a home on Kennedy Circle.

A police report states that officers found more than 80 pounds of high-grade marijuana, a handgun, over 1000 marijuana edibles, at least 500 marijuana vape cartridges, a high tech vape cartridge filling machine and lots of cash.

“The Henderson Joint Task Force and the Kentucky State Police will continue working to make our community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into our community,” officials say.

The press release sent out to the media did not make any mentions of potential arrests during the investigation.

