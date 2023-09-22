Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is inviting the public to come out this weekend to wish Fong, the Malayan Sun Bear a farewell.

Officials say Fong will be off the exhibit starting next week in preparation to head to another zoo.

Fong is 28-years old and has been at Mesker since 2014.

The zoo says they are transferring Fong to another home based on his needs as an aging animal.

Zoo officials say they are also gearing up to welcome more tigers.

Mesker Park posted to social media that they have been working toward upgrading and expanding the tiger habitat for several years.

“To prepare for a Sumatran tiger that we will receive in the spring, we will be completing the underground nighthouse renovation. Over the next few months, you will begin to see new signage installed and exhibit sprucing as we prepare to receive the new tiger. The work we do every day is to give and support the overall wellbeing of the animals in our care. This improvement will over double the space available to our tiger and allow new and novel ways to use the habitat,” a portion of the post read.

