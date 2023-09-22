Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell

Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell
Mesker Park Zoo wishing 28-year-old animal farewell(Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo is inviting the public to come out this weekend to wish Fong, the Malayan Sun Bear a farewell.

Officials say Fong will be off the exhibit starting next week in preparation to head to another zoo.

Fong is 28-years old and has been at Mesker since 2014.

The zoo says they are transferring Fong to another home based on his needs as an aging animal.

Zoo officials say they are also gearing up to welcome more tigers.

Mesker Park posted to social media that they have been working toward upgrading and expanding the tiger habitat for several years.

“To prepare for a Sumatran tiger that we will receive in the spring, we will be completing the underground nighthouse renovation. Over the next few months, you will begin to see new signage installed and exhibit sprucing as we prepare to receive the new tiger. The work we do every day is to give and support the overall wellbeing of the animals in our care. This improvement will over double the space available to our tiger and allow new and novel ways to use the habitat,” a portion of the post read.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
49-year-old Michael Crockett
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years on child molestation conviction

Latest News

Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane
Southbound Twin Bridge in Henderson down to one lane
Golden Alert issued for Webster County woman
Golden Alert cancelled for Webster County woman
9/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Union County takes on Sunrise School Spirit - interview 4
Union County takes on Sunrise School Spirit - interview 4