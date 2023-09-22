Man wanted out of Vanderburgh Co. arrested in Florida

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after officers say he ran from them in Vanderburgh County.

According to a release, on September 19, deputies attempted to pull over 27-year-old Sebastian Buckingham near Highway 41.

Officers say they knew Buckingham had two active warrants.

Deputies say Buckingham fled eastbound on Washington Avenue, and hit a marked sheriff’s office SUV in the process.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased Buckingham, but eventually stopped when he reached too high of a speed.

On Sept. 21, the United States Marshal’s Task Force determined Buckingham to be in Panama City Beach, Florida.

They say authorities in that area were told about Buckingham, and took him into custody.

Buckingham is now waiting extradition to Vanderburgh County.

27-year-old Sebastian Buckingham (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

