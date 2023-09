EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight, the LST 325 has returned. 14 News got a live look of it settling back into place along the Ohio River.

The LST left its dock back at the end of August and has returned almost exactly a month later.

During its trip it stopped at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and Marquette, Iowa.

