Hear from both ‘Game of the Week’ Coaches

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The week six Touchdown Live Game of the Week will be the Castle Knights hosting the Reitz Panthers. Earlier in the week, we went to speak with both coaches about the matchup.

For the Castle Knights, they are coming off of a tough loss to Vincennes-Lincoln. It’s going to be important for the Knights to get back on track. Coach Hurt has been focused this week on his defense, and knows the Knights are going to have their hands full given all the talent that Reitz has on offense.

“You try to make teams play left-handed,” said Coach Hurt. “But that’s difficult when you can run and throw. They’ve got a very dynamic running game, a two back stable that has done really well for them. They’ve got a really solid offensive line up front that gets after it, and you’ve got those dynamic receivers and a quarterback that can get them the ball, a very accurate quarterback. They have given defenses fits all season, it’s quite a challenge to go in against these guys.”

Over to Reitz, Head Coach Cory Brunson had a similar message, understanding that Castle also has some strong guys on both sides of the ball. First, he focused on Antonio Harris on offense, then switched to a defensive lineman who can really impact the game up front, Benny Patterson.

“He’s definitely a very good football player,” said Coach Brunson. “We definitely need to know where he’s at at all times. He’s one that can take a play where they may not block it well, and still make a big play out of it. We definitely have to know where he’s at all the time and hopefully we can slow him down because he’s definitely had a good season.”

Speaking about Benny Patterson, “Defensively, we’ve got to know where he’s at and get him block, and hopefully we can be physical up front and protect.”

Preview the game tomorrow evening live from paradise on 14 News at 4, 5, and 6, and check out Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights from the game.

