GUILTY: Owensboro drug dealers expected to spend decades in prison

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro men are expected to spend a long time locked up after police say they were caught distributing drugs in the Tri-State.

Cedric Swanagan, 37, and Courtland Reed, 32, were arrested in April as part of a large drug investigation involving the FBI, DEA and many other agencies.

On Thursday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky found the men guilty of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Owensboro Police Department tells us Swanagan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison while Reed faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Court records show Swanagan and Reed will be sentenced on January 25, 2024.

