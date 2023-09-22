Birthday Club
Golden Alert issued for Webster County woman

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Golden Alert has been issued out of Webster County for 76-year-old Lynn Long.

Emergency management officials say she was reported missing Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

They say she has short white hair, is 4′10″ tall, and has blue eyes.

Officials say she was last seen in a 2012 White Toyota Scion at the Dollar General on U.S. 41-A in Dixon.

We’re told Long has health issues and may appear confused if you see her.

If you do see her, call police.

76-year-old Lynn Long
76-year-old Lynn Long(Webster County Sheriff's Office)

