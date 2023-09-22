Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Gibson County fighting opioids through non-profit grants

Gibson County fighting opioids through non-profit grants
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars are on the way to two nonprofits in Gibson County.

County commissioners awarded over $100,000 aimed at lowering the risk of opioid exposure.

We’re told $8,000 is heading to “The Well”, a new nonprofit whose goal is to break the cycle that inhibits life skills for women.

Youth First. who provides schools with social workers trained in mental health, is also receiving $98,000.

“Life is hard for young people and we want them to be have one caring adult and be surrounded by helpful coping skills, mood management skills and things that will move them away from choosing substances or unhealthy coping areas,” says Julie Hoon with Youth First.

Hoon tells us all services through Youth First are free for families.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville

Latest News

Suspect charged
EVSC school bus involved in accident near Oak Hill and Lynch
More than $300K of marijuana seized
More than $300,000 worth of marijuana found in Henderson home, police say
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Chevy Chase hosting special screening of Christmas Vacation in Evansville
Ronnie Duvall
Two-day rape trial ends with guilty verdict in Hopkins Co.