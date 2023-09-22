Gibson County fighting opioids through non-profit grants

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars are on the way to two nonprofits in Gibson County.

County commissioners awarded over $100,000 aimed at lowering the risk of opioid exposure.

We’re told $8,000 is heading to “The Well”, a new nonprofit whose goal is to break the cycle that inhibits life skills for women.

Youth First. who provides schools with social workers trained in mental health, is also receiving $98,000.

“Life is hard for young people and we want them to be have one caring adult and be surrounded by helpful coping skills, mood management skills and things that will move them away from choosing substances or unhealthy coping areas,” says Julie Hoon with Youth First.

Hoon tells us all services through Youth First are free for families.

