Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friday Sunrise Headlines

9/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing this morning, three people are in jail after a six month old nearly died in an Evansville home.

Police say the child was bit by rats nearly 50 times.

Evansville police are investigating a shooting at Vann Park Apartments.

We’re told it stemmed from a fight between two men, now police are trying to determine which one is the victim.

Right now in Indianapolis, the search continues for a murder suspect who was accidentally released from jail.

Police say they have arrested his girlfriend, but she’s not giving up his whereabouts.

It’s the second week of Sunrise School Spirit!

This week, we’ll be hanging out with the Union County Braves. Jamee French will have all the fun for us live this morning on sunrise.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
49-year-old Michael Crockett
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years on child molestation conviction

Latest News

9/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
LST-325 returns back home after long voyage
LST-325 returns back home after long voyage
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
‘A rat can’t be that big’: Evansville residents claim neighborhood-wide rat infestation
$4.5 million waged so far through Kentucky sports betting
Sports betting an early success in Kentucky