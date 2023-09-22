Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing this morning, three people are in jail after a six month old nearly died in an Evansville home.

Police say the child was bit by rats nearly 50 times.

Evansville police are investigating a shooting at Vann Park Apartments.

We’re told it stemmed from a fight between two men, now police are trying to determine which one is the victim.

Right now in Indianapolis, the search continues for a murder suspect who was accidentally released from jail.

Police say they have arrested his girlfriend, but she’s not giving up his whereabouts.

It’s the second week of Sunrise School Spirit!

This week, we’ll be hanging out with the Union County Braves. Jamee French will have all the fun for us live this morning on sunrise.

