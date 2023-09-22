Birthday Club
EVSC school bus involved in accident near Oak Hill and Lynch

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC leaders report an accident involving a school bus happened on Friday.

Officials say the accident took place near Oak Hill and Lynch.

They say any buses in that area will be delayed and they have other buses staging to take students home once the scene is clear.

As of now there is no word on what happened.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update you as we learn more.

