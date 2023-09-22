Birthday Club
Chevy Chase hosting special screening of Christmas Vacation in Evansville

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chevy Chase will be hosting a special event in Evansville that’ll have you asking, “You serious, Clark?”

For one night only, the former SNL star will be coming to the Old National Events Plaza for a screening of one of the most famous holiday movies of all time -- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Organizers say the event will give guests of all ages an opportunity to see the movie on the big screen for the first time in decades, along with an exclusive live Q&A discussion with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni after the credits roll.

“Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering your questions in person,” says an event spokesperson. “A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include the best seats in the house and a post-show photo-op with Chevy Chase.”

Chevy Chase Live: Christmas Vacation Screening and Q&A is being held at the Old National Events Plaza on Wednesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

