Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Brighter & Warmer

5/8 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/8 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 80s on the final day of summer. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, generous sunshine as highs remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the lower 80s. There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday night as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park Apts. in Evansville
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
SARAH JAYNE DUNCAN
Police: EVSC teacher fired after bringing meth to Family Fun Night
49-year-old Michael Crockett
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years on child molestation conviction

Latest News

9/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer temps return Friday
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 9.21.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 9.21.23
9/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/21 14 First Alert Sunrise