Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 80s on the final day of summer. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, generous sunshine as highs remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the lower 80s. There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday night as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.