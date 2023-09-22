Beautiful weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies returned on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Clear skies again on Friday night with lows in the mid 50s Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. More humid air streams in for the first half of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s and lows will drop to near 60. Along the east coast, Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to make landfall near the outer banks of North Carolina on Saturday. The storm will travel up into the Chesapeake Bay by Sunday. Heavy rain, winds and coastal flooding likely.

