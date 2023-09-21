Young Road staying closed longer than crews expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information for a traffic alert in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the closure of Young Road has been extended until next Friday.

Crews have been working in the area just north of Boonville New Harmony Road.

The same detour is still in place, which is from Boonville New Harmony, Green River Road and Daylight Drive.

Officials say they are working on sanitary sewer construction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.