Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Young Road staying closed longer than crews expected

(KPLC (Canva))
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information for a traffic alert in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the closure of Young Road has been extended until next Friday.

Crews have been working in the area just north of Boonville New Harmony Road.

The same detour is still in place, which is from Boonville New Harmony, Green River Road and Daylight Drive.

Officials say they are working on sanitary sewer construction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park in Evansville
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show

Latest News

Marked road
Beshear paving the way for better roads in the the Tri-State
Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
Muhlenberg County home uninhabitable after pickup truck crashes into it
The intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville is considered dangerous and...
INDOT to hold kickoff ceremony for pedestrian bridge near Bosse High School