Warmer temps return Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight showers brought a little less than a half inch of rain at Evansville, the first significant rainfall in nearly 3 weeks. Skies will clear on Thursday night and the low will drop to near 60. Friday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 85. Saturday will also be sunny and warm with a high of 83. Cooler air filters back in on Sunday and Monday as highs drop into the upper 70s. Scattered rain showers possible Monday through Wednesday next week.

