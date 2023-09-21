Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warmer temps return Friday

More rain possible next week.
9/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight showers brought a little less than a half inch of rain at Evansville, the first significant rainfall in nearly 3 weeks. Skies will clear on Thursday night and the low will drop to near 60. Friday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 85. Saturday will also be sunny and warm with a high of 83. Cooler air filters back in on Sunday and Monday as highs drop into the upper 70s. Scattered rain showers possible Monday through Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park in Evansville
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.

Latest News

9/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Rain Early
14 First Alert Forecast
Rain overnight, warmer Thursday