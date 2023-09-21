Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Superior Court offering a hand to domestic abuse victims

Vanderburgh Superior Court offering a hand to domestic abuse victims
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Superior Court will soon be extending their assistance to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The court was awarded $700,000 dollars from a federal grant.

We’re told this will continue funding for the county’s Protective Order Assistance Office.

It provides services to those seeking help in completing applications for protection orders and advises victims about court procedures.

Superior Court Judge Mary Margaret Lloyd says the grant will also allow them to hire two bilingual advocates and attorneys to represent victims

“We’ll supply attorneys for the hearings on protection orders. A lot of times you’ll have the domestic violence victim or sexual assault victim have to come to court hearing and testify,” she says. “They also have to present evidence and its a frightening process... Who are we kidding? It’s a scary process, and sometimes they don’t know what they’re doing exactly.”

Judge Lloyd say there’s not set timeline to roll out the new program just yet.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Silgan employee killed while working on machine, officials say
Car crashed in Ohio County, across Green River from Muhlenberg County
Woman tells rescuers she was stranded for 3 days after crash
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Crews responding to semi rollover crash near Twin Bridges in Henderson
Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball

Latest News

They say things were better during COVID, but the trends are flipped now, and they aren't...
Vanderburgh Humane Society struggling over fewer adoptions, more surrenders
Low-income housing falling short
City officials and nonprofits work to fix low-income housing shortage
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Wanted man in Perry County found, ending one week search
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released
Vanderburgh Co. inmates to get Narcan kits when released