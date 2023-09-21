Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 5

By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Maxwell Johnson, QB, Apollo: 16 completions for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns! The freshman QB helps Apollo get its first win.

Cohen Edwards, RB, Perry Central: 6 rushes for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns! Commodores crush Tecumseh.

Tanner Boyd, QB, Gibson Southern: 12 completions for 122 yards. 12 carries for 104 yards. 2 total touchdowns! Titans whip Southridge.

Heritage Hills Patriots DEFENSE: 8 tackles for loss. 1 sack. 1 interception. 1 fumble recovery. Held North Posey SCORELESS, winning 10-0.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

