9/21 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news out of Evansville this morning, police say two people are in the hospital after a shooting off of Vann Avenue.

More breaking news this morning out of Owensboro, one person is in the hospital after a firearm went off.

Officers say it happened right next to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

New developments this morning after a family of four was found murdered in their Chicago home.

The suspect in that case was found dead inside a burning car in Oklahoma.

There’s a lot of optimism in Hollywood as writers and producers say they are nearing an agreement to end the writers strike.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

