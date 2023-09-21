Birthday Club
Sports betting an early success in Kentucky

$4.5 million waged so far through Kentucky sports betting
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two weeks in to legalized sports gambling, $4.5 million of bets have been placed in Kentucky.

That pace should grow next Thursday when mobile betting launches in the Bluegrass State.

Until then, gamblers are limited to in person wagering, with the only betting location in the Tri-State being Ellis Park.

General Manager Matt Pressley says they’ve seen a boost since sports betting launched earlier this month.

“Once Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday hit you definitely see the uptick and influx of people to the property,” Pressley said.

Governor Andy Beshear expects $23 million in revenue over the first year of legalized sports betting. That’s due to instant popularity, and anticipation for the mobile launch. Beshear says over 60,000 people have pre-registered across the seven applications available.

Those are:

  • Bet 365
  • Bet MGM
  • Barstool Sportsbook
  • Caesars
  • Draft Kings
  • FanDuel
  • Fanatics

Pressley knows things will slow down at the Pea Patch next week, but hopes they’ve done enough to keep people coming back to Ellis to place their bets.

“We’re pretty excited to see what it continues to do. We’re definitely seeing some steady trends with our numbers so it’s been positive,” Pressley said.

2.5% of Kentucky’s gambling revenue will go to the state’s “Problem Gambling Assistance Fund.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit this website or call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

