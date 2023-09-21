Rain Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received much needed rainfall (.25″) this morning. Most of the rain will end this morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps lower 80s behind southeasterly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s on the final day of summer. Friday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as highs climb into the upper 80s.

