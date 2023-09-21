Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Rain Early

P.M. Clearing
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received much needed rainfall (.25″) this morning. Most of the rain will end this morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon.  High temps lower 80s behind southeasterly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s on the final day of summer. Friday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as highs climb into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.
Plane on the Ohio River in Evansville
Cool video: Small plane touches down on Ohio River in Evansville
Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday...
‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Rain overnight, warmer Thursday
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 9.20.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 9.20.23
9/20 Wednesday Sunrise
9/20 Wednesday Sunrise
9/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.