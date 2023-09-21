Birthday Club
Police investigating after person shot near Kentucky Wesleyan College

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say one person is in the hospital after a firearm went off.

Officers say this happened in the 700 block of Scherm Road, right next to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital.

An update on how they’re doing has not been released.

Police say the Criminal Investigations Division is working the scene.

We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

