One person found dead in house fire, Hancock Co. officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Dukes Fire Department confirm a house fire that happened Wednesday has turned deadly.

Fire officials say that happened in the 1000 block of South Indian Hill Road.

The fire department says when they arrived they found the homeowner dead inside.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

