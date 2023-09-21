One person found dead in house fire, Hancock Co. officials say

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Dukes Fire Department confirm a house fire that happened Wednesday has turned deadly.

Fire officials say that happened in the 1000 block of South Indian Hill Road.

The fire department says when they arrived they found the homeowner dead inside.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.