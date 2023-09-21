Birthday Club
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are responding to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Vann Park in Evansville, according to dispatch.

A viewer who lives on Vann Avenue spoke with 14 News tells us they saw more than a dozen EPD vehicles near that area.

Our 14 News crew reports they saw at least one person being taken away in an ambulance. Whether they were injured in connection to the shots fired run is unclear.

We are working on bringing you more information.

