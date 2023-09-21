Birthday Club
Muhlenberg County home uninhabitable after pickup truck crashes into it

((MGN))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A homeowner in Graham will have to find a new place to sleep after a truck crashed into his home Thursday afternoon, according to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at the 4900 block of Highway 175 South around 1 p.m. Deputies say the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the home’s concrete porch.

We’re told the impact was strong enough to shift the home’s structure, causing extensive damage throughout the house.

Fortunately, deputies say no one was inside the home during the accident.

The driver was taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office confirms the scene is now clear.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

