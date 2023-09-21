Birthday Club
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years on child molestation conviction

49-year-old Michael Crockett
49-year-old Michael Crockett(Jasper Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to child molestation.

49-year-old Michael Crockett was arrested back in July after a complaint that he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14 years old.

According to a release, that abuse took place for around five years.

[Previous Story: JPD: Man arrested after admitting to child molesting allegations]

Officials say Crockett was deemed a “Credit Restricted Felon”, meaning he will only receive one day of good time credit for every six days of imprisonment. This means Crockett will have to serve 25 actual years in prison of his 30 year sentence.

A release shows he will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

