INDOT to hold kickoff ceremony for pedestrian bridge near Bosse High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a kickoff ceremony for the pedestrian bridge project over U.S. 41 at Washington Avenue.

[Previous story: Evansville residents react to US-41 pedestrian bridge progress]

On Sept. 28 INDOT will hold a ceremony at Benjamin Bosse High School ahead of construction. That starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Enlow Field.

For years, the intersection, which sits right next to Bosse High School, has been a busy stretch of road that can be difficult for pedestrians to safely cross.

According to a press release, Bosse High School and Evansville city officials will be in attendance, along with INDOT and their contracting partners.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.