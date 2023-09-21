Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

INDOT to hold kickoff ceremony for pedestrian bridge near Bosse High School

The intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville is considered dangerous and...
The intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville is considered dangerous and will be getting a pedestrian bridge.(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a kickoff ceremony for the pedestrian bridge project over U.S. 41 at Washington Avenue.

[Previous story: Evansville residents react to US-41 pedestrian bridge progress]

On Sept. 28 INDOT will hold a ceremony at Benjamin Bosse High School ahead of construction. That starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Enlow Field.

For years, the intersection, which sits right next to Bosse High School, has been a busy stretch of road that can be difficult for pedestrians to safely cross.

According to a press release, Bosse High School and Evansville city officials will be in attendance, along with INDOT and their contracting partners.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park in Evansville
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.
Police: Officer assaulted during arrest in Posey Co.

Latest News

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Cornhole World Championships returning to Owensboro
Cornhole World Championships returning to Owensboro
Heritage Federal Credit Union
Heritage Federal Credit Union warns of scammers
Town of Lynnville issues boil advisory
Town of Lynnville issues boil advisory