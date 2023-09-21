Heritage Federal Credit Union warns of scammers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Federal Credit Union officials say they are letting the public know about a recent surge in fraudulent activity.

The say in recent weeks, they’ve been made aware of a scheme where people are falsely claiming to be with the credit union and have been sending text messages to to area phone numbers.

Officials say the scammers are using their logo and constantly changing the wording to deceive potential victims into providing banking information.

Heritage officials say they want to reassure all of their members and the public that they have not experienced any security breaches, data leaks, or compromises.

Officials are reminding people to remain vigilant about potential threats to their financial security.

They say they will never request sensitive information, such as your social security number, account credentials, or multi-factor authentication code via text message.

Here are some tips from Heritage:

Do not share personal or financial information with anyone via text messages or email, especially if you did not initiate the communication.

Do not click on any suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources. Always verify the sender’s identity.

Contact Heritage Federal Credit Union directly if you receive any suspicious communication claiming to be from us. Visit our official website or contact our customer service team via Chat, Secure Message, or Phone at 812-253-6928 to verify the authenticity of any request.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary measures to maintain security.

