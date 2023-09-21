Birthday Club
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner’s office said Thursday.

Cloud’s cause of death was “acute intoxication” due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents’ home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria.”

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” according to the family’s statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

