End of Summer Bash held at Fulton Park

By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, dozens of groups marked the end of the season by helping connect the community with resources.

Nearly 40 non-profits came out to Fulton Park for the End of Summer Bash, including the Albion Fellows Bacon Center and Familia Dental.

Organizers say this is their first year hosting this event.

We stopped by for the lunch rush and saw a decent crowd visiting the booths.

Tri-State Food Bank also came out to hand out food boxes to the community.

