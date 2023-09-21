Downtown Jasper construction close to the finish line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Changes are taking shape in downtown Jasper as we’ve previously reported.

Construction began in the town square in the summer of 2022.

The construction started to fix a sewer problem, but while they were at it, they revamped a few things including new paint, street signs, swings, garbage cans and a fire pit.

As of now, construction is done to point where traffic can flow through again and businesses are easily accessible.

Although it may look all done, the city engineer Chad Hurm says there’s a little bit more to do until they’re finished.

“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments. Everybody is happy to see the square is completely open again. Mostly landscaping needs to go in yet. We’re waiting for trees to go dormant so they can be transplanted. We’re getting close to the finish,” he said.

Hurm says the final completion date is planned for Oct. 27.

