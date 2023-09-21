Cornhole World Championships returning to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The American Cornhole Organization World Championships are coming back to Owensboro.

According to a release, that’s set to happen next year on the Owensboro Convention Center on July 19 until July 28.

Officials say the event will be a few days longer than the 2023 Worlds.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says he is excited to welcome the tournament back to the area.

“Anytime we can bring attention to our community, it is always welcomed. We are so excited to welcome back this group to Owensboro,” said Tom Watson, Owensboro Mayor.

