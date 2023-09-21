Corn Festival kicking off in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The Morganfield Corn Festival is set to kick off Thursday morning.

The festival will begin with food booths opening up at 11 a.m.

People can start buying half pot tickets at 4 p.m., and enjoy live music and carnival rides at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday night, the Miss Teen Corn Festival pageant is at 6 p.m. with the Miss Corn Festival pageant to follow at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Corner on West Main Street.

