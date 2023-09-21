Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Beshear paving the way for better roads in the the Tri-State

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently approved requests from 42 city and county governments to fund road repairs, some of which are in the local Tri-State area.

According to a news release, the city of Madisonville will receive $70,000 to resurface a portion of Bacon Boulevard.

McLean County is getting nearly $100,000 to resurface more than a mile of Kaizer North, state officials say.

And lastly, Muhlenberg County will receive more than $150,000 to resurface 1.4 miles of Malone Farm Road.

“I’m glad we are able to allocate this funding, especially for communities still recovering from the devastating tornadoes of 2021 and widespread flooding of 2022,” Gov. Beshear said. “Local streets and roads help connect and define a community, but roadway needs can quickly mount up and overwhelm a local government’s budget.”

During Beshear’s administration, state officials say he has approved discretionary funding totaling $68,349,117, and awards have been made to all 120 Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Carmel Boys' Basketball
Police investigation underway into ‘financial issues’ with Mt. Carmel H.S. boys’ basketball
David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers
Officers respond to shots fired call at Vann Park in Evansville
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Vann Park in Evansville
Henry G. DeWeese, 57, Evansville
Evansville man in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash
Bert Kreischer spotted shopping around Evansville
Bert Kreischer spotted around Evansville ahead of comedy show

Latest News

Ambulance driver seriously injured after 5-vehicle crash in Madisonville
Muhlenberg County home uninhabitable after pickup truck crashes into it
The intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville is considered dangerous and...
INDOT to hold kickoff ceremony for pedestrian bridge near Bosse High School
David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers